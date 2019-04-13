Vaxart Inc (VXRT) Insider Sean Tucker Purchases 27,273 Shares

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) insider Sean Tucker bought 27,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $30,000.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of VXRT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 1,466,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,001. Vaxart Inc has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 441.12% and a negative return on equity of 82.05%. The business had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter.
About Vaxart
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.