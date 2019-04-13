Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Short Interest Down 65.6% in March

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 514,827 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the March 15th total of 1,495,435 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,734,866 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,810.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $80.59 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.46 and a 1-year high of $81.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Short Interest Down 65.6% in March” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/vanguard-total-bond-market-etf-bnd-short-interest-down-65-6-in-march.html.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.