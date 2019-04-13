Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) Holdings Lifted by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.6% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,443.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $157.78 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $123.80 and a 12-month high of $166.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

