Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $45.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/vanguard-ftse-developed-markets-etf-vea-shares-sold-by-nikulski-financial-inc.html.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.