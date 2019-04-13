ValuEngine Upgrades AVITA MED LTD/S (AVMXY) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVMXY opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products for the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin.

