ValuEngine Downgrades Banco Santander (SAN) to Strong Sell

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander from an “a-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NYSE SAN opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 7.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth about $68,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,298,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574,610 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,197,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,951 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,054,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth about $8,603,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

