Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.95.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.37. 1,339,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,152. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $13.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $256.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.53 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

In related news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $31,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,341.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 30,799 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,157,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 308,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,201,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,189,000 after buying an additional 284,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

