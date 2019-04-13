Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.7% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,048,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 5,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,222.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $31.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,140.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,010.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,234.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,324.14.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

