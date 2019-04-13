VALEO/S (VLEEY) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VALEO/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get VALEO/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. VALEO/S has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; interior controls products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for VALEO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VALEO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.