Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 104.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

VT stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $76.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

