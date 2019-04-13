Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 188.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 852.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Danaher to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.46.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total transaction of $576,951.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,845.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 97,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total transaction of $12,368,233.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,028,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,150 shares of company stock worth $23,279,637 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $131.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

