Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Ford Motor (F)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,319 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,496 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 83,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $161,692,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 529.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 211,812 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 55,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 53.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F opened at $9.45 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $38.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Citigroup reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.20 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.46 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $9.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/valeo-financial-advisors-llc-decreases-position-in-ford-motor-f.html.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.