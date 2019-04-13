Vale (VALE) Receives Media Impact Rating of -2.83

News articles about Vale (NYSE:VALE) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Vale earned a coverage optimism score of -2.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Vale’s analysis:

Get Vale alerts:

VALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Vale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, January 31st. BNP Paribas cut Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vale to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

NYSE VALE opened at $13.24 on Friday. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/vale-vale-receives-media-impact-rating-of-2-83.html.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.