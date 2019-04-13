US lawmakers seek to protect national park

Members of the congressional delegation of New Mexico are currently now renewing a call for the introduction of a formal buffer around a park.

A measure reintroduced Tuesday would prevent future leasing or development of minerals to federally-owned property within a 10-mile (16-kilometer) radius of Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

Supporters, A world heritage site say that they wish to protect the feeling of remoteness that comes with making the trip to the park. They’re also concerned about other features away from the park’s borders and the preservation of ancient rock structures.

