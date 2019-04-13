Uro Trading 22% Higher Over Last 7 Days (URO)

Uro (CURRENCY:URO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Uro coin can now be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC on major exchanges. Uro has a market capitalization of $49,565.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Uro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uro has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uro alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00014889 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Uro Profile

URO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Uro’s total supply is 1,207,310 coins. Uro’s official website is uro.io . Uro’s official Twitter account is @UroFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uro Coin Trading

Uro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.