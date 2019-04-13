Uranium Energy (UEC) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) traded down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. 1,607,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,158,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 277.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 81,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 441,149 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 56,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 44,316 shares during the last quarter.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

