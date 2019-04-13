Unobtanium (UNO) Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for $85.48 or 0.01681028 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Bleutrade. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $17.12 million and $490.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,099.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.57 or 0.05517282 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008406 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019528 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00038376 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000553 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 200,235 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

