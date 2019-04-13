UniversalRoyalCoin (UNRC) Price Down 21.2% This Week

UniversalRoyalCoin (CURRENCY:UNRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. One UniversalRoyalCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. UniversalRoyalCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of UniversalRoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniversalRoyalCoin has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000144 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000053 BTC.

UniversalRoyalCoin Profile

UniversalRoyalCoin (CRYPTO:UNRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. The official website for UniversalRoyalCoin is universalroyalcoin.com

Buying and Selling UniversalRoyalCoin

UniversalRoyalCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniversalRoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniversalRoyalCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniversalRoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

