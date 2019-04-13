United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 603,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,945 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 298,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 749,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.5% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

In related news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $1,013,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $114.46 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09. The stock has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 254.74% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $19.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

