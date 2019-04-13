Unisys (UIS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Unisys to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NYSE:UIS opened at $11.40 on Friday. Unisys has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $604.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Unisys will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Unisys by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,942,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unisys by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,942,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unisys by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,512,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,371,000 after acquiring an additional 146,141 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in Unisys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,389,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after acquiring an additional 29,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unisys by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,752,000 after acquiring an additional 107,059 shares in the last quarter.

Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

