Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $309.70 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $361.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.39. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 726.78%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $306.04 per share, for a total transaction of $229,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,530. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 6,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.34, for a total transaction of $2,003,006.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,010,927. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

