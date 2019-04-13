UniFirst Corp (UNF) Director Sells $84,341.76 in Stock

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Director Michael Iandoli sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $84,341.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE UNF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.81. 98,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.68. UniFirst Corp has a 52 week low of $132.38 and a 52 week high of $193.05.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.90 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

UniFirst declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/unifirst-corp-unf-director-sells-84341-76-in-stock.html.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.