UK Mortgages Ltd (UKML) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON UKML traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 0.81 ($0.01). 97,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,281. UK Mortgages has a one year low of GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 80.78 ($1.06).

UK Mortgages Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with access to stable income returns through the application of relatively conservative levels of leverage to portfolios of the United Kingdom mortgages. The Company invests in a portfolio of the United Kingdom residential mortgages.

