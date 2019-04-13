UBS Group Analysts Give Merck KGaA (MRK) a €108.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.85 ($117.27).

MRK stock opened at €97.18 ($113.00) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1-year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, and colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

