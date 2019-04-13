U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 629,283 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 465.7% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,272,869 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,669 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in U.S. Silica by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,616,371 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,997,000 after purchasing an additional 699,673 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,848,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,826,000 after purchasing an additional 332,242 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLCA. Seaport Global Securities set a $21.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $357.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Silica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

