U.S. Bancorp (USB) Position Reduced by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,720 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,563,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,651,000 after buying an additional 3,143,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,129,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,933,000 after acquiring an additional 561,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,322,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,427,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,754,000 after acquiring an additional 465,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $723,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $758,955.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $55.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

