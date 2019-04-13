Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 3,469 Shares of RMR Group Inc (RMR)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 116.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in RMR Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in RMR Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,080,000 after acquiring an additional 118,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RMR Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in RMR Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,014,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,157,000 after acquiring an additional 104,256 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RMR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in RMR Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

RMR stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. RMR Group Inc has a twelve month low of $51.80 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.26.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22. RMR Group had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RMR Group Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. B. Riley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of RMR Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

