Two Sigma Investments LP Has $338,000 Stake in NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in NxStage Medical were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXTM. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NxStage Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NxStage Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in NxStage Medical in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in NxStage Medical by 2,689.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in NxStage Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NXTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTM opened at $30.00 on Friday. NxStage Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.36 and a beta of 0.25.

About NxStage Medical

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

