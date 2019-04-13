Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 12,655 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,655 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.71 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.12.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $51.24 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.41%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

