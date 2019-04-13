Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 216.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.38% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 70.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

WHG opened at $37.05 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $328.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $26.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%.

Westwood Holdings Group Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

