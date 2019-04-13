Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

FOXA has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Twenty-First Century Fox from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.55.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,368,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,244,746. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $41.95.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,046,000 after purchasing an additional 34,038,507 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 5,167.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,853,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 14,571,988 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 52,001,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585,338 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 1,013.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059,103 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,154,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,397 shares during the period.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

