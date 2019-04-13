Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.55.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox alerts:

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox stock opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $41.95.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.