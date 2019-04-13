Truvestments Capital LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Southern Co (SO)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. Southern comprises about 1.0% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Southern by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, February 25th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.15.

In other Southern news, insider Mark Lantrip sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William P. Bowers sold 90,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $4,419,781.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,341 shares of company stock valued at $19,342,988. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.20. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $52.65.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Southern had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

