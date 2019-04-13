Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,511 Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery Communications news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 16,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $474,919.11. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DISCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Discovery Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.34.

DISCA opened at $30.02 on Friday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.07). Discovery Communications had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

