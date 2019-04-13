Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $210,000 in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (QTEC)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS has a 1-year low of $1,107.50 and a 1-year high of $1,530.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1179 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

