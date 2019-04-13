Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $122,000 in Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,095,000 after purchasing an additional 24,524 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Camping World by 91.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 105,234 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 797,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWH opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $982.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.80 million. Camping World had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.31%. Equities analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CWH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.80 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.42.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 99,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $1,314,977.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 29,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $357,053.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 185,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,215. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

