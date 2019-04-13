Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,366 Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 73.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 21,182 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $834,358.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $621,159.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,119.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.87. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/truvestments-capital-llc-acquires-shares-of-2366-micron-technology-inc-mu.html.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.