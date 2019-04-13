Trupanion Target of Unusually High Options Trading (TRUP)

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,052 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,278% compared to the typical volume of 294 call options.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

In other Trupanion news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $108,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,555,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,214,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $1,741,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,093.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,963 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,796,000 after purchasing an additional 109,710 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 56,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,176.67 and a beta of 1.19. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.16 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trupanion will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

