An executive order Friday will be announced by president Donald Trump on Wednesday that may make it more difficult for countries to scuttle pipelines and other energy projects based on concerns about their effect on water quality during a visit to Texas.

Trump has made it a priority to expand energy development in the USA, in part, by rolling back government regulations.

Pointing to Washington state and New York, states using the procedure to prevent energy jobs have been whined about by Republican lawmakers. A senior administration official told colleagues that there are issues with the way some countries are currently interpreting Section 401 of the Clean Water Act. Before proceeding forward with a power project under this section, employers must obtain certification.

Washington state blocked the building of a coal terminal. New York regulators stopped a gas pipeline when they decided it failed to satisfy criteria to protect streams, wetlands and other water resources.

Trump’s executive order requires the Environmental Protection Agency to consult with states, tribes and agencies that are applicable and issue guidance for the nations to follow to follow the aim of the landmark action.

The order will also call to indicate a rule that would allow natural gas to be sent in rail tank cars that are approved.

The next executive order Wednesday, Trump will announce streamlines the procedure for energy infrastructure that spans international borders.

The secretary of state has the ability to issue licenses. The executive order clarifies that the president will decide on whether to issue permits.

The transfer follows the decision last month to issue a presidential permit for the long-stalled Keystone XL oil pipeline — two decades after it was approved by him and more than a decade after it was initially proposed of Trump.