Triggers (TRIG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $34,590.00

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Triggers token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001828 BTC on major exchanges. Triggers has a total market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $34,590.00 worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Triggers has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Triggers

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. Triggers’ official website is www.blocksafefoundation.com . Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe . The official message board for Triggers is blog.blocksafe.network

Triggers Token Trading

Triggers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triggers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triggers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Triggers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

