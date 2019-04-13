TrickyCoin (TRICK) Price Hits $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

TrickyCoin (CURRENCY:TRICK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. TrickyCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of TrickyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrickyCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrickyCoin has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00045340 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003601 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000172 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000510 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TrickyCoin Profile

TRICK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. TrickyCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrickyCoin

Buying and Selling TrickyCoin

TrickyCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrickyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrickyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrickyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

