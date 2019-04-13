Traynor Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNX. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1,126.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 970,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 891,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 869.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of CNX stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. CNX Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.80.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.39. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $435.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered CNX Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 target price on CNX Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/traynor-capital-management-inc-reduces-stake-in-cnx-resources-corp-cnx.html.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.