Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $236,000 in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Stock

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $35.15 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.39 and a current ratio of 17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 3.05.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.13. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.09% and a return on equity of 50.22%. The company had revenue of $39.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 108,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $4,593,731.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,805,483.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jillian B. Thomsen sold 16,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $679,577.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,824 shares of company stock worth $10,249,993. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/traynor-capital-management-inc-invests-236000-in-nektar-therapeutics-nktr-stock.html.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

See Also: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.