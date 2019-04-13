Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $236,000 in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Stock

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $35.15 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.39 and a current ratio of 17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 3.05.
In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 108,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $4,593,731.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,805,483.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jillian B. Thomsen sold 16,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $679,577.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,824 shares of company stock worth $10,249,993. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.
NKTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.92.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.
