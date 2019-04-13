Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4,643.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,011 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 401.5% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $589,936.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,442.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $8,756,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,750,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,894 shares of company stock worth $15,566,097. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Shares of TRV opened at $137.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $111.08 and a 52 week high of $138.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/travelers-companies-inc-trv-shares-bought-by-pacer-advisors-inc.html.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.