Traders Sell Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) on Strength (HYG)

Investors sold shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $99.50 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $210.56 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $111.06 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded up $0.13 for the day and closed at $86.83
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3787 dividend. This represents a $4.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,239,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,650,000 after purchasing an additional 100,115 shares during the period. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,985,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 549,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,477,000 after purchasing an additional 38,215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,111,000 after purchasing an additional 104,704 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 365,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 141,869 shares during the period.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
