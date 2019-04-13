Traders Sell Eaton (ETN) on Strength (ETN)

Traders sold shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) on strength during trading on Thursday. $13.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $40.24 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.72 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Eaton had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Eaton traded up $0.56 for the day and closed at $82.98

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Eaton from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Get Eaton alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.69%.

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 7,167 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $582,318.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 1,335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $107,053.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,455 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eaton by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,820,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,563,000 after purchasing an additional 586,855 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Traders Sell Eaton (ETN) on Strength (ETN)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/traders-sell-eaton-etn-on-strength-etn.html.

Eaton Company Profile (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.