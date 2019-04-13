Traders Sell BB&T (BBT) on Strength (BBT)

Traders sold shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $28.06 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $67.01 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $38.95 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, BB&T had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. BB&T traded up $0.33 for the day and closed at $48.44

BBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.46 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on BB&T in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Get BB&T alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other BB&T news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $118,043.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III purchased 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.04 per share, with a total value of $198,545.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,714.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BB&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,877,586,000 after purchasing an additional 939,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of BB&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,877,586,000 after acquiring an additional 939,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BB&T by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,579,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,321,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086,502 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BB&T by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,568,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,112,000 after acquiring an additional 162,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BB&T by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,129,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,138,000 after acquiring an additional 181,065 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Traders Sell BB&T (BBT) on Strength (BBT)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/traders-sell-bbt-bbt-on-strength-bbt.html.

About BB&T (NYSE:BBT)

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.