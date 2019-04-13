Traders Purchase High Volume of Encana Call Options (ECA)

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 49,415 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,915% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,639 call options.

Shares of NYSE ECA opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.10. Encana has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Encana had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encana will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ECA shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Encana in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on Encana from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Encana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Macquarie upgraded Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.28 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Encana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

In other Encana news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 16,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,146 shares in the company, valued at $607,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Gerard Mcallister bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,244.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,547.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encana by 24.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,563,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encana by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,398,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,081,000 after purchasing an additional 561,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Encana by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,398,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,081,000 after purchasing an additional 561,436 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encana by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 23,139,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,059 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Encana by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,176,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633,795 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

