Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Insider Sells $1,950,400.00 in Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.04, for a total transaction of $1,950,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,165,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 25th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 59,760 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $11,870,128.80.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 426,430 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $83,307,364.80.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $200.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.98. Trade Desk Inc has a one year low of $47.61 and a one year high of $214.70.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $160.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.18 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Equities analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.22.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

