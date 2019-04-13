TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) vs. Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) Head-To-Head Review

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 6.60 -$34.96 million ($1.30) -0.51 Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$35.65 million ($1.72) -3.57

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Allena Pharmaceuticals. Allena Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TRACON Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.1, suggesting that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,107.91%. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $25.20, indicating a potential upside of 310.42%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.1% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.7% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -108.05% -67.25% Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -56.89% -46.56%

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trials for wet AMD. The company's other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors, Phase I/II clinical trials for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development product includes TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a license agreement with Ambrx, Inc., and Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; a strategic partnership with I-Mab, as well as strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

